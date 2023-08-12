SRK Masters Tamil Lyrics in ‘Jawan’ BTS Video, Atlee Impressed

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, has generated immense anticipation in both Bollywood and the South. The first single, “Zinda Banda,” has been released in multiple languages and intriguingly, has distinct Hindi and Tamil versions. Director Atlee shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Tamil version, titled “Vandha Edam,” showcasing Shah Rukh’s unwavering dedication.

The BTS clip reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s infectious energy as he flawlessly lip-syncs Tamil lyrics, impressively reading from a board. Atlee’s immediate embrace and the choreographer’s praise reflect the actor’s quick grasp of the language. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, “Zinda Banda” features Shah Rukh Khan dancing energetically alongside co-stars Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Moreover, it’s been exclusively revealed that the second single, a romantic track named “Chaleya,” will release next week. It stars SRK and Nayanthara and will be presented in all five languages, following the footsteps of the first song.

“Jawan” boasts a stellar cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone in a cameo, and Sanya Malhotra. The film is set to hit theaters globally on September 7, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

