SRK Reveals Plans for Grand Audio Launch of ‘Jawan’ in Chennai

Shah Rukh Khan will be flying to Chennai for the audio launch event of Jawaan.

The event will be held on August 30th at Sai Ram Engineering College.

The event is by invitation only.

Advertisement

The upcoming movie “Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, has garnered significant anticipation as one of the most highly awaited films of 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of SRK’s cinematic charm following the immense success of “Pathaan.”

The excitement around “Jawan” was amplified when its makers unveiled the release date for the long-awaited trailer, scheduled for August 31. The film has already created a buzz with its engaging teaser and captivating music. Amidst all this, Shah Rukh Khan made an announcement that he will be flying to Chennai for the audio launch event of “Jawan.”

On August 29th, Shah Rukh Khan used his Twitter and Instagram accounts to announce his upcoming trip to Chennai for a pre-release event. He posted a promotional poster of the forthcoming film along with the announcement.

King Khan wrote, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.” He also mentioned that the event is “by invitation only.”

Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/1VjoX2xhNE Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023

Just recently, news surfaced that ‘Jawan’ is preparing to hold an elaborate promotional affair in Chennai on Wednesday, August 30. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, renowned Southern actor Nayanthara, who portrays the female lead, and the film’s main antagonist, Vijay Sethupathi, are said to be scheduled for appearances at this noteworthy event.

In addition to this, there are unverified reports indicating that Anirudh Ravichander, the acclaimed music composer behind the film’s songs, might give a live performance during the event. Allegedly, the Jawaan team has opted to promote the Shah Rukh Khan movie uniquely in South India, akin to a Tamil film. This decision is based on the megastar’s nationwide popularity and the cast’s predominant inclusion of South Indian actors.

In the meantime, “Jawan,” produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

Also Read Arjun Rampal Says he wanted to break his guitar on Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s head Arjun Rampal recalls the making of Rock On!! He was initially hesitant...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.