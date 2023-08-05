Suhana Khan Dazzles in Blue Saree, Poses at Mannat Balcony

Advertisement
Articles
  • Suhana Khan looked stunning in a blue saree by designer Arpita Mehta.
  • She shared several photos from the pre-party photoshoot on Instagram.
  • Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut in the film “The Archies.”
Suhana Khan graced her friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement celebration with an impressive presence last Thursday. On Saturday, Suhana shared several photos from a pre-party photoshoot at her residence, Mannat, before attending the event. Aaliyah, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, commemorated her engagement to Shane Gregoire with a festive bash on Thursday.

Suhana Khan adorned a stunning blue saree by designer Arpita Mehta for Aaliyah’s party, accentuated with intricate mirror and cutdana hand embroidery, as seen in her pictures. The caption was simply a blue heart emoji.

Supporters and acquaintances of the budding actor showered her with admiration in the comment section, with her friend Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “Prettyyyyyyy” while her mom Shweta Bachchan wrote “Beautiful girl.” Her close friend Shanaya Kapoor shared several emojis while her father Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Lovely pictures”. Maheep Kapoor also wrote, “Stunnnningggg Suhanaaa.” Bhavana Pandey called her “Gorgeous”. Designer Vikram Phadnis also commented, “manana padega (will have to accept) with hearts and raised hands emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana, the offspring of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is poised to mark her cinematic debut in “The Archies.” Recently, director Zoya Akhtar revealed fresh individual posters of the cast, featuring Suhana. Alongside the post showcasing Suhana, Zoya Akhtar expressed in writing, “Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes.”

Crafted by Zoya Akhtar, “The Archies” brings the renowned comic book series to India and is set to arrive on Netflix, although the precise launch date remains undisclosed. In addition to Suhana, this project will serve as the debut acting venture for Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan’s son, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi. The cast ensemble also features Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi “Dot” Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

