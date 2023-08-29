Suhana Khan Opens up about if she caught her boyfriend cheating

Suhana Khan will play Veronica Lodge in Netflix’s adaptation of Archie Comics.

Veronica is indifferent to her boyfriend’s DMs with other girls.

Suhana, on the other hand, would dump her boyfriend if he did that.

Suhana Khan has recently discussed the contrast between her real-life persona and her character in her upcoming debut film “The Archies.” Portraying Veronica Lodge in the Netflix adaptation of the popular Archie Comics, Suhana acknowledged the disparity between her on-screen role and her personal self. In a recent conversation, she addressed the scenario where she discovers her boyfriend engaging with others on the internet.

During the interview, Suhana was questioned about how Veronica, a character she portrays, would respond upon discovering that the guy she’s been seeing is engaging with other girls through direct messages. Suhana’s response, “Veronica’s already got a long list of boys chasing after her. She’s going to be texting other boys herself.”

Suhana acknowledges that Veronica appears unaffected by such matters, but she discloses that her own perspective differs in real-life situations. Speaking about herself, she highlights that her attitude contrasts with Veronica’s apparent indifference. “I would dump him because I am the type of girl who strictly likes a one-woman man.”

Suhana Khan, the offspring of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been the subject of speculation regarding her romantic involvement with Agastya Nanda.

Zoya Akhtar helms “The Archies,” which serves as the acting debut for Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and sister of Janhvi Kapoor. Agastya Nanda takes on the role of Archie Andrews, while Khushi Kapoor portrays Betty Cooper. The cast also includes Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot.

Regarding the film’s casting, Zoya also informed “For me, when I’m casting actors, the essence of the characters is very important.”

“And that’s what I look for in someone who comes to audition for a role. Is that essence there? You can manipulate everything else to some extent, but if that essence is not there you’re setting yourself up for failure. It took a lot of auditions to find the right cast. In fact, two of them even came from Instagram and YouTube,” she added.

Zoya, along with directors Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, holds the role of writer for the movie “The Archies.” The collaboration involves Netflix India, Zoya and Reema’s Tiger Baby production company, as well as Archie Comics and Graphic India. The film is scheduled for release on December 7th.

