Suhana Khan Rocks Summer Vibes in Goa Trip Photos

Suhana Khan shares multiple pictures from her recent Goa trip with followers.

The trip included quality time spent with her cousin Alia Chhiba and a friend.

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Advertisement

Suhana Khan shared a slew of images from her recent trip to Goa with followers. She spent time with Alia Chhiba, her cousin, and a friend. Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter.

Suhana’s images revealed what she had been up to in Goa. Her trip was all about having fun with her loved ones while also enjoying wonderful food and sunsets.

Her first photograph appears to be a candid shot of Suhana. She looked great in a grey tank top, jeans, and sunglasses.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) Advertisement

This was followed by a stunning selfie of Suhana taken in a cafe. She also provided images from her table and a group photo with her friends. Suhana merely wrote ‘Goa’ in the captions when she shared them all.

In response to the picture, Suhana’s best friend Ananya commented, “How did u think of this caption super creative.”

Suhana responded sarcastically, “@ananyapanday It came to me in a dream.” Suhana’s post was also commented to by Navya Naveli Nanda, Muskan Chanana, Tara Sharma, and Maheep Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Suhana has returned to Mumbai. She was seen attending her close friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement reception in the city on Thursday.

Advertisement

Suhana arrived at the venue wearing a lovely blue saree. Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap. Shane Gregoire, her boyfriend, proposed to her.

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Alaya F, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, and many more industry stars attended the celebration.

Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin were also present.

Suhana is about to release her first film. She will be seen in Netflix’s The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

It also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and film director Boney Kapoor.

The film stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Saigal in an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Film Jailer Gets Hype from Celebrity’s Review Rajinikanth's film "Jailer" is currently the hottest topic in Tamil Nadu. The...

Advertisement