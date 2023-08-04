Suhana Khan’s Blue Saree Stuns at Engagement Party

Suhana Khan Stuns in Red Saree, Bindi in New Instagram Pic
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, are gearing up...
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, recently announced her engagement to Shane Gregoire on May 20, 2023. The couple celebrated their joyous occasion with a grand engagement party in Mumbai on August 3, where Bollywood celebrities graced the event in their fashionable best. Among the attendees were Aaliyah’s BFFs, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who will soon be making their Bollywood debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies.”
Suhana Khan made a stunning appearance, wearing a blue saree with glittery stripes, reminiscent of Deepika Padukone’s character Naina Talwar from “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.” She accessorized with jhumkas and a matching purse, exuding elegance. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a pink bejeweled saree paired with a golden bejeweled blouse, glowing with minimal makeup.
The engaged couple, Aaliyah and Shane, looked beautiful together. Aaliyah wore a white floral printed lehenga and adorned herself with a heavy jewelry set, while Shane twinned with her in a white kurta set and a floral printed jacket.
The star-studded event saw other celebrities like Anjini Dhawan, Alaya F, Aditi Bhatia, Kalki Koechlin, and more arriving at the venue to celebrate the special day of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire.
In May, Aaliyah shared the news of her engagement on Instagram with heartfelt words for her soon-to-be husband. She expressed her love and excitement for spending the rest of her life with him, emphasizing the significance of his presence in her life.
The engagement party turned out to be a memorable affair, with Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire beginning their journey toward a lifetime of happiness and love.
