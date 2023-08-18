Suits breaks record with 3.88 billion viewing minutes.

Suits breaks record due to absence of any popular show.

Reasons why you should watch Suits.

The TV show Suits, which used to come on USA Network and is now on Netflix and Peacock, had a lot of people watching from July 17 to 23. People spent about 3.88 billion minutes watching the show that week, making it one of the most-watched shows ever on streaming.

The week before also had many viewers, about 3.67 billion minutes. Suits has been setting records for how many people watch since Nielsen started keeping track in 2020.