Suits breaks record with 3.88 billion viewing minutes.

The TV show Suits, which used to come on USA Network and is now on Netflix and Peacock, had a lot of people watching from July 17 to 23. People spent about 3.88 billion minutes watching the show that week, making it one of the most-watched shows ever on streaming.
The week before also had many viewers, about 3.67 billion minutes. Suits has been setting records for how many people watch since Nielsen started keeping track in 2020.
Suits has become one of the most popular shows in the past three years, ranking in the top 13 for viewership in a single week. In just July, people spent a total of 18 billion minutes watching the show on streaming sites.
This rise in popularity is surprising because the show hasn’t been talked about much recently, except when linked to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The show has been available for streaming on Netflix and Peacock for quite some time.
The show Suits has become really popular again for a few reasons. This summer, there haven’t been many new TV shows because of strikes by writers and actors, which affected when new episodes are released on streaming platforms.
Also, a favorite show called HBO’s The Idol isn’t on right now, so people are looking for something else to watch. Suits is a good choice because it’s easy to follow and the story is interesting.
The show takes place in sunny Manhattan offices and has cool characters, making it a fun and enjoyable show about working in a big company.
