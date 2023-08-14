Sumaiyya Bukhsh Marks Independence Day in Patriotic Video

Sumaiyya Bukhsh took to Instagram to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Sumaiyya Bukhsh took to Instagram to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. The young influencer shared a video that resonated with the spirit of the day, capturing her wearing a white and green paint-splattered shirt, symbolizing the nation’s colors.

With a radiant smile, Sumaiyya Bukhsh conveyed her love for the country and its people in the video. The white and green shirt she donned exemplified the unity and resilience of Pakistanis. The vibrant post resonated with her followers, garnering an outpouring of support and appreciation.

Sumaiyya Bukhsh’s Instagram post not only showcased her enthusiasm for the Independence Day celebrations but also served as a reminder of the nation’s journey toward progress and unity. Her video encapsulated the sentiment of millions, emphasizing the significance of this historic day and the unwavering love for the homeland.

As the nation observed its 77th Independence Day, Sumaiyya Bukhsh’s tribute through the paint-splattered shirt video demonstrated the enduring spirit of Pakistanis, reminding everyone of the collective commitment to a brighter future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumaiyya B҉k҉ (@sumaiyyabukhshofficial)

