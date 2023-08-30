Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sumbul Iqbal shares her gorgeous snaps from her birthday

Sumbul Iqbal shares her gorgeous snaps from her birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Sumbul Iqbal shares her gorgeous snaps from her birthday

Sumbul Iqbal shares her gorgeous snaps from her birthday

Advertisement
  • Sumbul Iqbal is a talented and glamorous Pakistani television actress.
  • Sumbul enjoys exploring various international destinations.
  • She particularly loves spending time in Dubai.
Advertisement

Sumbul Iqbal is a talented and glamorous Pakistani television actress known for her striking beauty and bold roles. She has showcased her acting skills in several popular TV series such as “Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza,” “Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2,” “Raju Rocket,” “Rukhsaar,” “Aik Pal,” “Tumsay Mil Kay,” “Aik Thi Rania,” “Neelum Kinaray,” “Jaal,” and “Dulhan.”

Beyond her acting career, Sumbul is an adventurous and fun-loving individual who enjoys exploring various international destinations. She particularly loves spending time in Dubai, sharing picturesque moments from her travels.

Currently, Sumbul Iqbal is celebrating her birthday and has shared delightful photos of herself with a birthday cake and balloons. She looked radiant in a stunning black gown, radiating happiness on her special day. We’ve gathered these gorgeous pictures from her birthday photoshoot to celebrate this occasion.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Sumbul Iqbal delight fans with her latest pictures from Dubai
Sumbul Iqbal delight fans with her latest pictures from Dubai

Sumbul Iqbal is a stunning and skilled Pakistani actress. The supermodel seemed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story