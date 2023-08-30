Sumbul Iqbal shares her gorgeous snaps from her birthday

Sumbul Iqbal is a talented and glamorous Pakistani television actress.

Sumbul enjoys exploring various international destinations.

She particularly loves spending time in Dubai.

Advertisement

Sumbul Iqbal is a talented and glamorous Pakistani television actress known for her striking beauty and bold roles. She has showcased her acting skills in several popular TV series such as “Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza,” “Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2,” “Raju Rocket,” “Rukhsaar,” “Aik Pal,” “Tumsay Mil Kay,” “Aik Thi Rania,” “Neelum Kinaray,” “Jaal,” and “Dulhan.”

Beyond her acting career, Sumbul is an adventurous and fun-loving individual who enjoys exploring various international destinations. She particularly loves spending time in Dubai, sharing picturesque moments from her travels.

Currently, Sumbul Iqbal is celebrating her birthday and has shared delightful photos of herself with a birthday cake and balloons. She looked radiant in a stunning black gown, radiating happiness on her special day. We’ve gathered these gorgeous pictures from her birthday photoshoot to celebrate this occasion.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sumbul Iqbal delight fans with her latest pictures from Dubai Sumbul Iqbal is a stunning and skilled Pakistani actress. The supermodel seemed...