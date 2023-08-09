Suniel Shetty Teases Fans with Update on Hera Pheri 3 Alongside Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal

Hera Pheri 3 is the third installment in the Hera Pheri franchise.

It stars Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Suniel Shetty has delivered a significant update regarding Hera Pheri 3. During a recent interview, the actor confirmed his return to the franchise alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He revealed that the project is poised to commence production in the near future. The original Hera Pheri film debuted in 2000, followed by the sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006.

In a recent interview, when questioned about the status of Hera Pheri 3, Suniel responded by saying… “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki. (Hopefully everything goes on well)”

He additionally discussed the prospect of appearing alongside his fellow actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal on screen, mentioning that “I’ve always been in touch with Akshay (Kumar) and Paresh (Rawal) ji. Paresh Ji and I are very, very close. Akki and I might not meet every day but we’re also very tight. He’s the fittest actor in Bollywood even today. We didn’t realize that 16 years had gone by… It’s so beautiful that we’re coming together for Hera Pheri 3.”

In a recent extensive social media update, Suniel elaborated on the highly anticipated film, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of filmmaking. He emphasized that the process entails more than just actors and creative minds, encompassing the intricate business aspects of the industry.

On his LinkedIn account, Suniel reflected on the significance of decisions made during filmmaking and underscored the broader perspective that encompasses both artistic and commercial considerations, “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji and Akki (Akshay). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question! Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the business model and needs of the movie business make it as challenging as any other.”

He concluded with, “Many films also tie-up with brands for in-film placements or co-marketing activities, as an additional layer of revenue, or sometimes to offset part of the pre release marketing expenses. There are so many other aspects that make the movie business challenging – audience preferences, data and insights, IP rights and licences, pre and post production, line production, permissions, promotions, pricing etc etc. 33 years and 125 films later I don’t have it all figured out, but I will keep getting better at it.”

In the upcoming Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal revealed that the characters will embark on a global adventure, spanning destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles, California. The director for the film will be Farhad Samji.

