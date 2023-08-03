Sunil Grover’s Insta Laughter Riot: Happy Birthday Special

Donning a raincoat and holding an umbrella, he posed as if he were selling them on the streets.

Sitting cross-legged at a stall, wearing a hoodie jacket and trousers, he had heaps of potatoes and onions in front of him.

The Relatable Shower MishapWho hasn’t accidentally turned on the cold shower while adjusting the hand shower?

Advertisement

Celebrating Sunil Grover: 5 Hilarious Instagram Antics That Left Us in Splits!

Today, on the birthday of our favorite comedian, Sunil Grover, we can’t help but recall the moments when he had us rolling on the floor laughing at his antics on Instagram. This versatile entertainer, known for his iconic roles as Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has won hearts with his impeccable comic timing.

Umbrella Salesman Extravaganza

One rainy day, Sunil Grover decided to showcase his entrepreneurial skills by becoming an umbrella salesman. Donning a raincoat and holding an umbrella, he posed as if he were selling them on the streets. The witty caption, “itni baarish, mera apna chhata bhi bik gaya” had netizens in splits. Someone even cheekily commented, “How many professions will you switch? Give the business some time.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) Advertisement

A Comedic Take on Daily Routine

In a hilarious video, Sunil gave us a glimpse of his daily routine when he stays at home. Wearing a comically oversized hat and using a towel to keep the phone attached to his ear, he spoke about his day, which seemed to revolve around endless cups of tea. “Kya kiya aaj? ??” he asked in the caption, leaving his followers in stitches.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

The Unconventional Vegetable Vendor

Sunil Grover’s Instagram is filled with him donning various personas and this time he posed as a potato and onion seller. Sitting cross-legged at a stall, wearing a hoodie jacket and trousers, he had heaps of potatoes and onions in front of him. The caption, “Hamari Ataria!” had users playfully asking, “Aloo kitne ka hai bhaiya?” and teasingly commenting on his attire.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

The Relatable Shower Mishap

Advertisement

Who hasn’t accidentally turned on the cold shower while adjusting the hand shower? Sunil captured this relatable situation perfectly by sitting in a bathtub, holding a white towel, and then giving an expression of surprise under the shower. The caption, “1…2…3… and thanda paani,” resonated with many, as comments flooded in with similar experiences.

Sunil Grover as the Meme Master

In a lighthearted twist, Sunil Grover joined the Cannes fashion trend but with his unique touch. He superimposed the face of his famous character, Gutthi, on a picture of Turkish-German actress Meryem Uzerli’s outfit. His playful take on turning himself into a meme showed his knack for humor and how he can effortlessly tickle our funny bones.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) Advertisement

While it’s been some time since we’ve seen Sunil on television screens, he continues to keep us entertained with his wit and humor on social media. As we celebrate his birthday, we eagerly await more delightful and rib-tickling moments from this comedy maestro. Happy birthday, Sunil Grover!

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Viral: Sunil Grover posts video of auto driver dancing in waterlogged street Sunil Grover posted a video of an auto driver dancing in a...