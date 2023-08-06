Sunny Deol Acknowledges Dharmendra’s Role in His Success

Sunny Deol candidly discussed nepotism and its impact on his acting career.

As the highly anticipated film Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, gears up for release, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are set to captivate audiences once again with their on-screen magic. The sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been making headlines since its announcement, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

In a recent interview, Sunny Deol candidly discussed nepotism and its impact on his acting career. He revealed that without his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, he wouldn’t have pursued a career in acting. However, he also clarified that nepotism was not the driving force behind his success.

Sunny acknowledged his father’s immense contribution to his journey as an actor, stating, “If Dharam ji was not an actor, where would you be today? I don’t know, wherever my father would be working, maybe I too would be working there.”

The 65-year-old actor humbly accepted that his father’s stature as a big star provided him with the platform and opportunities to venture into the world of acting. He firmly believes that a child often follows in the footsteps of their parents and imitates what they do, making nepotism a natural occurrence within families.

Addressing the criticism surrounding nepotism, Sunny remarked, “The hate and nepotism is being spread by those people who are frustrated. What’s wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for?”

Praising his father’s iconic status, Sunny expressed gratitude for making his own identity despite the obvious comparisons. He admitted that while there were challenges along the way, he never perceived them as obstacles.

As the excitement for Gadar 2 builds up, the film is slated for release on August 11, 2023. Apart from the dynamic duo of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the cast includes talented actors like Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Gaurav Chopra, Dolly Bindra, and others in pivotal roles.

With Sunny Deol’s candid revelations and the much-awaited sequel hitting the screens soon, fans are counting down the days to witness the enthralling tale of Tara Singh and Sakeena unfold once again.

