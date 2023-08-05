Sunny Deol Credits Dharmendra for His Acting Career

Sunny Deol acknowledged that his acting career owes its existence to his father Dharmendra’s legacy in the industry.

Sunny said that nepotism wasn’t the “driving factor” in his acting career.

Sunny said that his father is such a big icon.

Advertisement

Sunny Deol is preparing for the much-anticipated 2023 release of “Gadar 2,” where he stars alongside Ameesha Patel. The film is poised to commence filming shortly. As the sequel to Anil Sharma’s acclaimed “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” it has been generating considerable buzz since its announcement. Enthusiastic fans are looking forward to experiencing the enchantment of Tara Singh and Sakeena once more on the silver screen.

In a recent interview, Sunny candidly discussed nepotism and acknowledged that his acting career owes its existence to his father Dharmendra’s legacy in the industry.

Sunny Deol discussed nepotism, highlighting that his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, was instrumental in his acting career, but he emphasized that nepotism wasn’t the “driving factor.”

Sunny said, “If Dharam ji was not an actor, where would you be today?” Sunny said, “I don’t know, wherever my father would be working, maybe I too would be working there.”

The actor acknowledged that he entered the world of acting due to Dharmendra and conceded that his father’s prominent status provided him both the platform and chance to pursue an acting career.

Talking about nepotism, Sunny said, “One has to understand that in a family, the child follows and imitates what his father does. The hate and nepotism is being spread by those people who are frustrated. What’s wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for?”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Commending his father, the 65-year-old actor remarked, “Papa is such a big icon and I made my identity and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar. Of course there were difficulties, but I never thought of them as difficulties.”

Advertisement

Anil Sharma’s directed film “Gadar 2” is scheduled for release on August 11, 2023. Alongside Ameesha and Sunny, the movie’s ensemble cast includes Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Gaurav Chopra, Dolly Bindra, and additional significant roles.

Also Read Dalip Tahil Reflects on Preparing Nehru Role for “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” Re-Release Tahil met Milkha Singh and his family at their home in Chandigarh....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.