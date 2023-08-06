Sunny Deol Dismisses Claims of Gadar Inspiring Real-Life Cross-Border Love Stories

Sunny Deol was asked if Gadar inspired cross-border love stories.

During a recent interview, Sunny Deol was questioned about whether the cross-border love story depicted in his 2001 film “Gadar” and its upcoming sequel “Gadar 2” had inspired people in India and Pakistan. In response, Sunny Deol emphasized the importance of allowing individuals to lead their own lives.

He referred to an incident involving Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, who moved to India with her children to be with Sachin Meena, asserting that people should respect others’ choices. Additionally, the actor addressed the case of Anju, an Indian woman who reportedly married her Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah.

“Dekhiye aise hota nahi hai. Aaj kal technology aisi hai ki kahi kisi ko dekh lete hain aur aps ke through ek doosre se mil lete hain. Toh yeh bahut cheesein available hain jinse log mil jatae hain. Pehle toh bichole hote the aur aaj kal toh sab technology use karte hain… obviously pyaar jab ho jata hai tab woh door toh nahi rehna chahenge, nazdeek rehna chahenge. Toh yeh sab cheesein hoti rahengi, yeh ek way of life hai, iss par hume zyada gaur nahi dena chahiye, isse criticise nahi karna chahiye because unki apni ek zindagi hai. Unhe jeene do, sahi hai ya galat hai, woh unhe pata hai (I don’t think so, today technology is there and people meet on apps. Once they fall in love, they wish to meet and live together. We should not slam them or pay attention to such things as it is their life. We should let them live, whether it is right or wrong is their personal matter).”

When inquired whether he keeps up with news concerning the latest cross-border love narratives, Sunny said, “It (news) has become business, it is not actual news or anything. It is more of commodity, and people are consuming it. And we are giving it to them. That is what the reality is actually as a matter of fact.”

Gadar 2, the follow-up to Sunny Deol’s 2001 hit cross-border saga ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,’ is helmed by director Anil Sharma. The movie features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in their iconic portrayals of Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively. Scheduled for release on August 11, Gadar 2 is a collaborative effort between Anil Sharma and Zee Studios. This sequel arrives after more than twenty years since the debut of the original ‘Gadar.’

