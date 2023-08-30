Sunny Deol Eager To Collaborate With Alia Bhatt For Potential Project

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the remarkable success of his recent release Gadar 2. The film has already surpassed the Rs 460 crore mark at the Indian box office and is aiming for a lifetime collection exceeding Rs 500 crore. The audience has embraced the sequel to the 22-year-old movie, lauding Sunny’s charm and his on-screen chemistry with lead actress Ameesha Patel. Following the movie’s release, which coincided with the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sunny has expressed his desire to collaborate with Alia. He also commented on her recent win at the National Awards.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Sunny Deol was asked about a female actor he would like to work with. He mentioned Alia Bhatt’s name and highlighted that their collaboration need not be limited to roles where they play romantic leads. He stated, “I like Alia Bhatt a lot. It will be interesting to do a film with her. I’m not saying as hero-heroine or opposite (each other), I’m talking it could be anything like a daughter-father.”

Alia recently secured the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for her exceptional portrayal of the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sunny’s response to this achievement was, “Very good for her because she deserves it.”

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most active actresses in the Bollywood industry. After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, she is set to begin shooting for director Vasan Bala’s upcoming prison break action film. Additionally, her upcoming projects reportedly include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and a standalone film within Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

On the other hand, following the remarkable achievement of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is gearing up to star in the sequel to his action drama Maa Tujhhe Salaam. Furthermore, he is reportedly collaborating with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta for the war film Border 2.

