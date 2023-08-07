Sunny Deol Hails ‘Gadar 2’ Character as a Mighty Hero

Describing Tara Singh as a formidable force, Sunny compared him to legendary superheroes like Hulk and Superman.

As the release of one of the most anticipated films of 2023, ‘Gadar 2’, draws near, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the iconic character Tara Singh, portrayed by Sunny Deol, and the reunion with Ameesha Patel’s character, Sakeena. During a session at the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in Delhi, Sunny Deol opened up about his beloved character and expressed his admiration for Tara Singh.

Describing Tara Singh as a formidable force, Sunny compared him to legendary superheroes like Hulk and Superman. He emphasized that every man aspires to witness the power and courage displayed by such heroes on screen, believing that they can set things right. In the realm of superheroes, Tara Singh stands tall like a Marvel Comics character, drawing his strength not from physical prowess but from deep emotional powers.

The veteran actor recalled the iconic “Hindustan Zindabad” sequence from the first ‘Gadar’ film, where his character faced a momentous decision. He pointed out that in such critical moments, a guiding force, akin to a divine presence, appears on screen, steering the character forward. According to Sunny, the true superpowers lie in honesty, earnestness, and simplicity – qualities that define a genuine superhero.

Delving into the craft of acting, the 66-year-old actor remarked that it is an art rooted in one’s inherent talent and not merely developed through physical attributes or dancing skills. For actors, the ability to tap into diverse emotions is a blessing, enabling them to portray characters with authenticity and realism.

Addressing the subject of nepotism, Sunny clarified that it did not play a significant role in his career. While acknowledging his father Dharmendra’s iconic status in the industry, he asserted that he charted his own path and established his unique identity. Despite facing challenges, Sunny never perceived them as insurmountable hurdles on his journey.

Directed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2’ is all set to hit the theaters on August 11, 2023. Alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Gaurav Chopra, Dolly Bindra, among others, in pivotal roles. With the much-awaited release just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of Tara Singh and Sakeena once again on the big screen.

