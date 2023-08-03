Sunny Deol Joins BSF Jawans for a Lively Dance at Longewala

Sunny Deol, the legendary Bollywood actor, has kickstarted the promotional tour for his highly anticipated film, Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol, the legendary Bollywood actor, has kickstarted the promotional tour for his highly anticipated film, Gadar 2. The movie has already garnered a magnificent response for its trailer and songs, and now the team is eager to spread awareness about the film across the country, hoping to recreate the magic of its predecessor, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Alongside co-stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, Sunny aims to make the film a massive success.

To begin the promotional journey, Sunny Deol took a nostalgic trip back to the iconic location of Longewala in Rajasthan, where the historic Indo-Pak war was fought in 1971. This place holds significant importance in Sunny’s cinematic history as it was prominently featured in his 1997 blockbuster film, Border. Sharing his experience on Instagram, Sunny posted a series of videos and pictures from the visit.

The actor’s journey to Longewala was made in a helicopter, and upon arrival, he was seen posing in front of a military vessel, paying tribute to the brave soldiers who fought the Battle of Longewala. Sunny engaged in an arm-wrestling match with a BSF jawan and also received training to handle a submachine gun under their guidance, displaying his dedication to portraying authentic action sequences in the film.

The heartwarming highlight of the visit was when the BSF jawans sang the famous song “Udd Ja Kaale Kaava,” and Sunny couldn’t resist joining in. He danced his heart out with the jawans, creating an unforgettable and joyous moment. Additionally, Sunny paid a visit to the Tanot Mata Mandir to seek blessings for the success of Gadar 2.

Sharing his emotions, Sunny wrote in the caption, “Started the Promotion of #Gadar2 with my friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan. Remembering Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and all the brave martyrs who fought the Battle of Longewala and wrote History. It’s always an overwhelming feeling to be at such a historic place with our brave hearts and share the love. Thank You @bsf_india Jai Hind!”

Fans were thrilled to see Sunny returning to his roots and showered him with praise on social media. Ameesha Patel, his co-star from the film, couldn’t contain her excitement and commented, “Wowowowowow my TARA … looking soooooo dapper,” while his brother Bobby Deol showered him with red heart emojis.

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is all set to hit the big screens on August 11. The film sees Sunny Deol reprising his beloved character, Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will also be returning in their respective roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the recreation of the popular song “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,” which is set to add to the film’s hype and excitement.

