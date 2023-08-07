Sunny Deol Reacts to Dharmendra’s Bold Scene

The Deol Family’s Box Office Domination: Gadar 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sunny Deol, gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol, gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Gadar 2, has shared his thoughts on his father Dharmendra’s recent on-screen kiss with actress Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

During a busy promotional schedule for Gadar 2, Sunny took a moment to discuss the highly talked-about scene in his father’s latest release. Though he hasn’t watched the film yet, Sunny expressed complete confidence in Dharmendra’s ability to pull off any role. He praised his father’s versatility and said, “My dad can do anything, and he’s the only actor I would say who can carry it off. I didn’t see it; I have heard about it. I don’t watch films much, not even my own.”

When asked if he had discussed the scene with his father, Sunny humorously replied, “No! I mean, how can I talk to my dad about that? He is a personality who can carry anything because of his humbleness, honesty…”

Dharmendra, in a previous media interaction, had also playfully reacted to the kissing scene, saying, “Whenever I get a chance, I straightaway throw a sixer. So, if I have been given a chance, I will not lose it.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is currently running successfully in cinemas, already crossing the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office.

The Deol family’s combined success at the box office has solidified their position as Bollywood icons, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of Gadar 2 and celebrating Dharmendra’s stellar performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

