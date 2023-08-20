Sunny Deol Refutes Signing New Film, Border 2 not happening?

Sunny Deol has not signed any new film projects yet.

He is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2.

He hinted at an upcoming announcement soon.

Amidst speculation that Sunny Deol might appear in “Border 2,” the actor has clarified that he hasn’t committed to any new film projects. Presently, he is enjoying the success of “Gadar 2,” poised to surpass the ₹350 crore mark in India. Sunny Deol also hinted at an upcoming significant announcement in the near future.

Following the emergence of inaccurate news regarding Border 2 on the internet, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to address the matter. He shared a message that read: “Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar2.”

On Saturday, information from an undisclosed source was reportedly cited as stating, “Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon.”

According to the source, the movie has been in the developmental phase for approximately 2-3 years, with an official declaration expected within two weeks. The film was rumored to revolve around the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

During the recent press conference celebrating the achievement of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol had expressed, “I promise all my fans that I’m only going to make good films like these.” Sunny is rumoured to be working on two films now, Baap and Soorya.

Sunny Deol’s film “Gadar 2” is currently a major box office success in India and abroad, holding a strong position with earnings of ₹236 crore. Anticipations are high that the film will even surpass the ₹400 crore milestone. The movie features Ameesh Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Rakesh Bedi, and more in its cast, and it is helmed by director Anil Sharma.

