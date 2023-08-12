Sunny Deol Shares Heartwarming Moment with Miniature Sardar Tara Singh Fan

Sunny Deol’s triumphant return in “Gadar 2” shakes the box office after extended hiatus.

Sequel’s buzz since the announcement intensified with blockbuster opening and social media frenzy.

Deol reprises the iconic role of Sardar Tara Singh after 22 years, captivating fans.

Sunny Deol has made a resounding return with Gadar 2 after an extended absence from the silver screen. Since its announcement, Gadar 2 has been generating significant excitement in the entertainment industry and on social media platforms. As a sequel to the 2001 hit romantic drama “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” Gadar 2 features Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

With its recent release, the sequel has taken the box office by storm, emerging as one of the year’s most successful openings. Audiences are thrilled to witness Deol reprising his iconic portrayal of Sardar Tara Singh after a hiatus of 22 years. Amid the fervor surrounding Gadar 2, a touching video has gone viral, featuring Sunny Paaji engaging with a young fan.

A day following the much-discussed launch of Gadar 2, Deol was sighted outside his dubbing studio, Super Sunny Sound, in Juhu. He was dressed in character attire from the Gadar franchise, sporting ethnic attire consisting of beige and cream pajamas, complemented by a dark pagdi (turban), evoking the essence of Tara Singh.

The video captures the superstar in interactions with young boys, all of whom are adorable as they smile and pose with the Gadar 2 star. Yet, one boy dressed as Tara Singh distinctly steals the spotlight.

Within the video, the young boy, adorned as Tara Singh, stands alongside Sunny. Evident joy and happiness radiate from the boy as the genuine Tara Singh places a hand on his shoulder. After sharing moments with his young fans, the superstar graciously poses for a photo with a traffic police officer.

Subsequently, the video showcases other fans having their photographs taken with the star. The video concludes with the actor flashing a smile while conversing with the paparazzi. This heartwarming footage of Sunny Paaji with his young admirers is resonating deeply with online audiences, as evident in the flood of red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma as Jeetey. The sequel propels Tara Singh’s narrative forward as he ventures to Pakistan in search of his son, Jeetey. The movie hit theaters on August 11 and is garnering an overwhelmingly positive response at the box office.

