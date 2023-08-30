Sunny Deol Shares Insights on Viral Airport Incident with Fan

Sunny Deol responded to the video of him at the airport.

He said that he was in pain and had to keep moving.

He acknowledged the unfavorable remarks about the incident.

Sunny Deol is relishing the tremendous success of Gadar 2. During a podcast, Sunny responded to the widely circulated video capturing his unfavorable interaction with a fan at the airport.

The video gained significant online attention, with numerous individuals on social media criticizing his display of impatience.

The situation unfolded when an admirer attempted to capture a selfie with the celebrity while they were at the airport. However, when the fan took slightly more time to snap the photo, Sunny said angrily, “Le na photo (Take the photo)!”

During Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Sunny recollected the incident and mentioned that “Sometimes what happens is that I am constantly running around. I also got a catch in my back recently, but still, I am at it and I have to go along with it. So many times it has happened that I am in pain but still have to keep moving. Obviously, fans love you, and you share that with them. A lot of times, even when it (selfie) is done, they don’t move away. So at that time, I am not thinking if someone is recording me, and what I’m thinking is, ‘Let me carry on. Please try and understand’. There is an emotional connection with fans.”

Sunny Deol concluded by acknowledging the unfavorable remarks concerning the incident and remarked, “Whoever wants to edit and present it like that does it, and those who are doing it are having fun, so let them have fun. I am not going to change because of that. I have not done something wrong.”

In the meantime, “Gadar 2,” starring Sunny Deol, made its theatrical debut on August 11. Under the direction of Anil Sharma, this sequel features Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel returning as his wife Sakeena, reviving their characters from the 2001 film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.”

The movie received an overwhelming response at the box office, amassing a noteworthy ₹284.63 crore in its initial week and an additional ₹134.47 crore in the subsequent week. As of now, the film’s cumulative box office earnings have reached ₹465.75 crore.

