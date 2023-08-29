Sunny Deol Shares Raksha Bandhan Joy with Fans of Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The film is receiving immense love and positive reviews from fans and critics.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena.

“Gadar 2,” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has emerged as a significant triumph in the annals of Indian cinema. This continuation of the beloved 2001 film, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” is receiving immense affection and favorable responses on social media from both enthusiasts and reviewers.

Those who admire the movie continue to flock to theaters to relish the captivating sequel, relishing the remarkable chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha as they reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Utkarsh Sharma has also joined the ensemble, portraying their adult son Jeetey. Recently, in celebration of Raksha Bandhan, Sunny Deol’s fans tied rakhis to him.

On August 29th, today, female admirers of Sunny Deol affectionately adorned the actor’s wrist with rakhis. The footage capturing this heartfelt moment has been circulating on various social media platforms. This event occurred unexpectedly when Sunny Deol pleasantly surprised his fans during a Gadar 2 movie screening at a Mumbai theater.

In light of the outstanding box office reception of Gadar 2, the film’s creators have a unique treat in store for the viewers. As the movie revolves around themes of familial affection and unity, they are presenting a distinctive surprise for Raksha Bandhan. On August 30th, purchasing 2 movie tickets will grant you an additional 2 tickets at no cost. This special offer is accessible from August 29th to September 3rd, 2023. With the buzz surrounding the film and this promotion, Gadar 2 might even establish fresh milestones in its third week.

Sunny Deol is presently enjoying the triumph of his latest movie, Gadar 2, which hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. Additionally, Deol has numerous upcoming ventures in the pipeline. Among them is “Baap,” where he’ll share the screen with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. He’s also set to appear in “Apne 2” alongside his father Dharmendra, younger brother Bobby Deol, and his elder son, Karan Deol.

