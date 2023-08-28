Sunny Deol Turns Focus to Acting Amid Bankruptcy Concerns

Sunny Deol says the landscape has changed and distribution is more difficult.

Sunny Deol has been enjoying the tremendous triumph of his latest hit, Gadar 2. This film serves as a follow-up to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar and features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma as well. It surpassed all predictions and emerged as one of the top-earning films of the current year. Amidst Gadar 2’s resounding success, Sunny Deol disclosed his recent career choice.

During a conversation with media, the actor from Gadar 2 discussed his involvement in film production. He mentioned that the landscape has evolved, making distribution more challenging. Sunny elaborated that he did not receive the desired number of theaters for his movies and “had a tough time with my films in this past decade.”

As a result, the actor of Gadar 2 revealed that he has chosen to dedicate his attention exclusively to acting. He said, “That’s what I came in for. I became a producer, a director, wearing too many hats. A man can only do one job. So I said, ‘Throw everything away, just become an actor.’ So that’s what I want to do now. Do as many films as I can as an actor.”

Despite the tremendous success of “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” in 2001, Sunny Deol remembered that he did not receive favorable opportunities in the aftermath. “Before that (Gadar), I had no issues. I wasn’t getting much work even when it (Gadar) was a much-appreciated film of the century,” Deol said.

The actor explained that his decision was motivated by the transformation of the Hindi film industry into Bollywood, signifying the shift towards corporate influence and resulting changes.

On another note, “Gadar 2” is directed by Anil Sharma and penned by Shaktimaan Talwar. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, and Rakesh Bedi in its cast.

It revolves around Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict. Despite facing off against Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2” at the box office, “Gadar 2” managed to make a significant impact, with both films achieving remarkable success in terms of earnings.

