Sunny Deol’s Candid Remarks: Bollywood Takes a Hit in Gadar 2

As the highly anticipated sequel to his 2001 blockbuster, Gadar prepares to hit theaters, Sunny Deol is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Gadar 2. After more than two decades, the film is set to captivate audiences once again, and Sunny Deol is on a mission to spread awareness and excitement about the upcoming release. In a recent promotional interview, the actor delved into discussions about the dynamics of Bollywood camps and the challenges he faced while launching his younger brother, Bobby Deol, into the industry.

Reflecting on the Time He Launched Bobby Deol

During a candid conversation with Puja Talwar, Sunny Deol shared insights into the period when he embarked on launching his brother, Bobby Deol, in the world of Bollywood. He revealed that during the 1990s, their attempts to collaborate with various filmmakers met resistance. Sunny recalled, “I remember approaching numerous directors when I was launching Bobby, but nobody was willing to join hands with us.”

For those unfamiliar, Bobby Deol made his debut in 1995 with the film “Barsaat,” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie featured Bobby opposite actress Twinkle Khanna and marked the beginning of his successful journey, earning him several accolades. Prior to this venture, Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi had previously collaborated on hit films such as “Ghayal” and “Damini.”

Sunny Deol’s Candid Observations on Bollywood’s Pretentious Nature

Sunny Deol further addressed the prevalent topic of Bollywood camps and their often pretentious nature. Despite hailing from a prestigious film family, Sunny disclosed that he has never been a part of any such camp. He shed light on the facade within the industry, where individuals would display warmth and camaraderie that often proved insincere. He remarked, “People come to you, embrace you, and meet you as if they hold deep affection for you, but much of that is superficial. Many address me as ‘paaji,’ a term of respect for an elder brother, but it doesn’t always hold true.”

Sunny Deol candidly expressed his views on the industry’s dynamics, emphasizing that the façade persists due to the remarkable acting talents possessed by individuals off-screen. He added, “There are ongoing undercurrents in this industry, given the skilled actors that people are, perhaps not just on the screen.”

Gadar 2’s Grand Arrival

As the release date of August 11 draws near, excitement for Gadar 2 continues to build. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, reunites actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in their iconic roles from the original film, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” Anticipation runs high as fans eagerly await the return of this beloved saga to the silver screen.

