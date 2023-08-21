Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Dominates Box Office with Rs 370 Crore

Sunny Deol’s triumphant return as Tara Singh in “Gadar 2”.

Sunny Deol has sent shockwaves through the box office, obliterating records left and right.

The movie’s second weekend has etched an indelible mark in history.

Sunny Deol’s triumphant return as Tara Singh in “Gadar 2” has sent shockwaves through the box office, obliterating records left and right. The movie’s second weekend has etched an indelible mark in history, with early estimations indicating a staggering collection of Rs 39 to 40 crore on its second Sunday alone. This monumental performance catapults the second weekend’s cumulative earnings to an unprecedented Rs 90 crore, an unparalleled achievement in the Hindi cinema realm. This landmark outshines even the second-weekend earnings of the monumental “Bahubali 2,” which had previously garnered just under Rs 80 crore.

Notably, “Gadar 2” has firmly established its dominance by setting a new second-weekend record that’s anticipated to reign supreme for a considerable span. This feat has managed to dethrone the historic reign of “Bahubali 2,” an accomplishment that eluded the film industry for over five years.

The cumulative earnings for “Gadar 2” over its first 10 days have surged to an impressive Rs 370 crore. With its momentum unrelenting, the film is poised to join the elite Rs 400 crore club by the coming Tuesday or Wednesday. Notably, “Gadar 2” has already surpassed the lifetime collections of blockbuster hits such as “War,” “Sultan,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “PK,” “Sanju,” and “Tiger Zinda Hai.” Now, it’s setting its sights on surpassing “Dangal” in terms of total collections by the second Monday. In a striking turn of events, even the much-hyped “KGF: Chapter 2” is poised to be outperformed by “Gadar 2” by the upcoming Friday, signaling the beginning of the film’s journey towards surpassing the lifetime collections of both “Bahubali 2” and “Pathaan,” ultimately securing its position as an all-time grosser.

The ongoing trends signal a resounding industry hit, as “Gadar 2” has showcased an exceptional trajectory over the last 10 days, and there seems to be no sign of its momentum waning any time soon. Until the release of “Jawan” on September 7th, the film doesn’t face significant competition. The hope now is for “Gadar 2” to either outshine “Pathaan” or at least secure a spot in the illustrious Rs 500 crore club prior to “Jawan’s” release. These figures truly constitute a historic achievement for “Gadar 2,” positioning the film as one of the most profitable commercial blockbusters in terms of return on investment.

With a budget of approximately Rs 65 crore, along with an additional Rs 15 crore allotted for printing and publicity, the overall cost for the movie stands at Rs 80 crore. The expected profits for Zee Studios are projected to soar well beyond Rs 375 crore, a testament to the immense success that “Gadar 2” has achieved.

Here’s a glimpse at the day-wise box office collection of “Gadar 2”:

Friday: Rs 38.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 42 crore

Sunday: Rs 52 crore

Opening Weekend: Rs 132.50 crore

Monday: Rs 38 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 22.50 crore

Week One: Rs 280.75 crore

Second Friday: Rs 20 crore

Second Saturday: Rs 31 crore

Second Sunday: Rs 40 crore (Expected)

Second Weekend: Rs 91 crore

Total: Rs 371.75 crore

