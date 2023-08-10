Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Scores Big with 2.7 Lakh Tickets Sold

Gadar 2 has secured over 270,000 pre-booked tickets.

The film is expected to earn ₹15 crore in its opening weekend.

Sunny Deol compares his character Tara Singh to Hulk and Superman.

Just before its scheduled release, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, has accomplished an impressive feat by securing more than 270,000 pre-booked tickets. Notably, film industry expert Taran Adarsh shared insights into the advanced booking trends across major multiplex chains by 4:30 pm on the preceding Thursday.

He wrote in a tweet, “#Xclusiv… #Gadar2 advance booking status at 4.30 pm… Note: DAY 1 biz… #PVR: 81,247 #INOX: 69,652 #Cinepolis: 42,268 #Miraj: 27,500 #Rajhans: 17,000 #Wave: 10,797 #Movietime: 10,010 #MovieMax: 10,088 #M2K: 2,347 #Citypride: 2,149 Total: 2,73,058 tickets sold.” The sale of 270,000 tickets could potentially yield around ₹15 crore in earnings.

According to reports, the Delhi-UP region is projected to begin with an occupancy rate of 85%, out of which nearly 40% has already been reserved in advance. In Patna, there’s a notable 75% advance booking occupancy, while Jaipur stands at 44%.

In “Gadar 2,” Sunny Deol returns to portray his iconic character Tara Singh from the 2001 blockbuster “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” The sequel, directed by Anil Sharma who also directed the original, is set to release on August 11th.

During a recent conversation, Sunny expressed that every individual desires to witness a superhero on the silver screen, and he believes his character Tara Singh is on par with the likes of Hulk or Superman. “Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don’t draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers,” During a segment held on the final day of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi, Deol expressed.

Referring to the iconic Hindustan Zindabad scene in Gadar, the actor mentioned that in moments of tough decisions for a character, divine intervention is depicted on screen to guide the way.

“Then, you move ahead. That is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That’s what superheroes are all about,” he added.

Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG2 are set to collide at the box office, both scheduled for a simultaneous release.

