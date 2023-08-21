Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Win Elicits Joyful Pic with Rajkummar Rao

The movie has not only rekindled the allure of cinema halls.

In a resounding comeback for the big screen, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is sweeping through theaters, amassing substantial box office collections and gaining momentum with each passing day. The movie has not only rekindled the allure of cinema halls but has also captured the hearts of audiences, garnering widespread adoration. The cinematic fraternity itself has rallied behind this monumental success, with a constellation of stars including Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and others not only witnessing the spectacle but also voicing their admiration for Sunny Deol’s cinematic prowess.

Joining the ranks of admirers is none other than Rajkummar Rao, who recently graced the screens with his captivating performance in the series “Guns & Gulaabs.” The versatile actor extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sunny Deol for the resounding triumph of Gadar 2.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, August 20, Rajkummar Rao unveiled a heartwarming snapshot alongside Sunny Deol. The image captured Rajkummar in a vibrant green shirt paired with jeans, sporting stylish eyewear, while Sunny donned a crisp white shirt coupled with a casual bucket hat. The two luminaries, arms draped around each other, radiated joy as they stood within the confines of a retail showroom. Rajkummar’s accompanying caption resonated with pride and admiration, “With the man of the hour himself @iamsunnydeol sir. So proud of you and your achievements sir. You deserve this and much more. आप आग नहीं क़हर हो। #Gadar2 Tara Singh and Tipu Tiger.” A glimpse into their camaraderie can be seen below:

Fan Delight and Anticipation for More

The union of these two acting powerhouses elicited an outpouring of delight from fans, who eagerly expressed their hope for a potential collaboration between them. Fans exclaimed in unison, “My personal favorites in the same frame,” while others playfully suggested, “Gadar 3 with Rajkummar Rao, please.” An amusing comment chimed in with, “Hand pump with Tipu Pana,” invoking the iconic imagery of the film. The comments section further overflowed with red hearts and fiery emojis, reflecting the fervent applause for this duo.

Gadar 2: A Sequel’s Victory

“Gadar 2,” the much-awaited sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan conflict in 1971. Sunny Deol has seamlessly slipped back into his iconic role of Tara Singh, with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their original characters as well. The film has set the cash registers ringing, amassing a staggering Rs 332 crore at the domestic box office.

Simultaneously, Rajkummar Rao has garnered commendation for his portrayal in the dark-comedy crime thriller “Guns & Gulaabs,” a testament to his versatile acting prowess. The series is currently available for streaming, marking yet another feather in his cap.

In the kaleidoscope of Indian cinema’s vibrant narratives, “Gadar 2” shines as a testament to timeless storytelling and enduring star power, with Rajkummar Rao’s warm congratulations adding an extra touch of camaraderie to this tale of triumph.

