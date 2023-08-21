Sunny Deol’s Juhu Mansion Auction Axed Due to Technicalities

Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of his recent film “Gadar 2”.

Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of his recent film “Gadar 2,” which has set the box office ablaze with remarkable numbers, has found himself entangled in a financial predicament. Despite his extensive nationwide promotional efforts for the movie in recent months, news has surfaced about his struggles to clear a substantial outstanding debt of Rs 56 crore linked to his prized Juhu property. This financial conundrum had put his property on the brink of being auctioned off. However, there’s a twist in this tale as the Bank of Baroda has now opted to retract the auction notice due to technical intricacies.

In a significant development reported, the Bank of Baroda has released a corrigendum clarifying its decision to withdraw the auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu property due to technical reasons. The official statement from the bank reads, “A corrigendum to the E-Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023, published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023, regarding the Sale Notice pertaining to Mr. Ajay Singh Deol, alias Mr. Sunny Deol, stands withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the property described as follows: All that piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal Assessment No. 00121047 situated in the registration District and Sub-district of Mumbai Suburban.”

On a related note,previously reported that Sunny’s lavish Juhu property, aptly named Sunny Villa, was on the brink of being auctioned due to unsettled debts. This property holds not only sentimental value for the Deol family but also houses their office and a prominent post-production studio called Sunny Super Sound. The Bank of Baroda had issued a stern notice to the actor, cautioning that unless he manages to settle the unpaid amount of Rs 55.99 crore, his cherished property would face virtual auction proceedings on September 25, 2023. This substantial loan was initially acquired by Sunny, with his father Dharmendra stepping in as the guarantor for the transaction. As of now, Sunny Deol has yet to release any official statement regarding this challenging financial situation.

