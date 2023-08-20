Sunny Deol’s Juhu Property Faces Auction Due to Rs 55.99 Crore Non-Payment

Sunny Deol’s Juhu property is up for auction due to unpaid dues of Rs 55.99 crore.

The property is located in the upscale Juhu locality of Mumbai.

Sunny Deol has faced financial difficulties in the past, but his manager has denied these assertions.

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the triumph of his recent release, Gadar 2, which has effectively drawn audiences to both traditional theaters and multiplexes, amassing a noteworthy domestic box office collection of Rs 332.5 crore.

Nevertheless, despite his recent success in the film industry, Sunny appears to have encountered difficulties. As per the latest information, the actor’s Juhu property is scheduled for auction due to unpaid dues totaling Rs 55.99 crore.

Reportedly, a property owned by Sunny Deol situated in the upscale Juhu locality of Mumbai is up for sale due to unresolved financial obligations. Allegedly, the actor has received a notice from the Bank of Baroda for defaulting on a debt of Rs. 55 crore.

While Sunny Deol is the primary borrower, his father Dharmendra has assumed the role of guarantor for a loan amount totaling Rs. 55,99,80,766.33. It has been indicated that unless the actor clears his outstanding debts, his property named Sunny Villa in Juhu will be put up for a virtual auction scheduled for September 25, 2023.

For those unaware, Sunny Villa functions as the Deol family’s office and is home to the preview theater named Sunny Super Sound. This establishment also accommodates several post-production amenities. Back in 2017, reports circulated indicating that Sunny Deol had utilized Sunny Super Sound as collateral to obtain funds for his directorial venture ‘Ghayal Once Again’. A source informed the media outlet that he faced financial difficulties and had pledged his studio to address a significant sum owed to financiers. Nevertheless, Sunny’s manager denied these assertions.

This film acts as a follow-up to the popular 2001 movie “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” Sunny Deol reprises his powerful character as Tara Singh, who embarks on a mission to Pakistan to save his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma. The audience has warmly embraced their on-screen dynamic with Ameesha Patel, along with the riveting action scenes and impactful lines that contribute to the film’s appeal.

