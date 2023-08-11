Sunny Deol’s Reaction to Fan’s Selfie Attempt

Sunny Deol has returned to the silver screen with Gadar 2 after a 22-year hiatus.

The sequel has been met with much anticipation from fans.

A video of Deol expressing frustration with a fan has gone viral.

Sunny Deol has been causing a stir ever since he revealed his latest project, Gadar 2, on social media. The sequel to his 2001 hit romantic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 is helmed by director Anil Sharma and features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their beloved roles as Tara Singh and Sakina after a 22-year hiatus.

After much anticipation, the movie has finally graced the big screen, and it seems that Deol is once again captivating audiences with his powerful portrayal of the formidable Tara Singh. Amid his film’s release buzz, a video of Deol expressing frustration with a fan has emerged online, generating considerable attention for less favorable reasons.

After a considerable hiatus from the silver screen, Sunny Deol has made a remarkable return with Gadar 2, much to the delight of his eagerly-awaiting fans. The sequel’s release has sparked fervent admiration for the actor, who, along with co-star Ameesha, embarked on an extensive promotional tour across various cities. Their efforts to promote Gadar 2 brought them into contact with numerous fans, generating a significant wave of affection and support.

On Gadar’s opening day, a widely circulated video of the renowned Apne actor caught the attention of online users, sparking significant interest. The now-viral clip captures the actor briskly navigating through an airport, flanked by security personnel and members of his entourage. The footage unfolds to reveal an individual donning a navy-blue t-shirt dashing toward the star.

The man approaches the actor abruptly, seeking a selfie. Despite his apparent time constraints, the actor pauses and strikes a pose alongside the eager fan. However, as the fan takes a bit more time to capture the snapshot, the actor’s patience wears thin, resulting in a stern response. Following the photo opportunity, the actor’s security personnel step in, ushering the fan aside, allowing the actor to continue his journey.

The video shows the actor from “Yamla Pagla Deewana” dressed in a matching gray outfit. He paired it with a black bucket hat and white sneakers, creating a comfortable ensemble for his airport appearance. Additionally, he is spotted carrying a bag over his shoulder.

Led by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, Gadar 2 features Utkarsh Sharma, the son of Director Anil Sharma, portraying Jeetey. In this sequel, the narrative follows Tara Singh as he embarks on a journey to Pakistan in search of his son, Jeetey. The film, directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and backed by Zee Studios, has hit the cinema screens today, marking its release on August 11th.

