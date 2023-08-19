Sunny Deol’s Son & Poonam Dhillon’s Daughter’s Debut Movie ‘Dono’ to Hit Theaters Soon

Dono is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding.

Dono is an urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships, and matters of the heart.

The title track of Dono was launched by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

The release date for the debut film “Dono,” featuring Rajveer Deol and Paloma, has been revealed. Rajveer is the younger son of Sunny Deol, and Paloma is the daughter of renowned actor Poonam Dhillon. The cast and creators recently announced that “Dono” is scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2023. The movie is directed by Avnish Barjatya, the son of Sooraj Barjatya.

This Saturday, Rajveer, who has recently joined Instagram, posted a poster of “Dono” on his account. The poster showcased him alongside Paloma, accompanied by a caption, ‘Dono… two strangers… one destination…’ written on it. Rajveer’s caption read, “Dono aa rahe hai aapse milne (We both are coming to meet you) in cinemas on 5th October. Directed by @avnish.barjatya, co-starring @palomadhillon.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a message on Twitter stating, “Rajshri (the banner Rajshri Productions) announces release date of Dono… 5 October 2023 is the release date of Dono… Rajveer Deol [grandson of Dharmendra and son of Sunny Deol] and Paloma [daughter of Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria] make their debut in Dono… Dono marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya.”

“Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan (bride), meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha (groom). Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination,” The movie’s synopsis indicates that it holds the potential to be an engaging and captivating cinematic experience ‘urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart’.

The producers recently unveiled the film’s title track, which received its launch from the original Rajshri duo – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. They had been cast together in Sooraj Barjatya’s first directorial venture, the romantic movie “Maine Pyar Kiya,” released in 1989.

In the previous month, actor Sunny Deol had unveiled the film’s initial poster on his Instagram account. The poster depicted Rajveer Deol and Paloma seated by the beach during sunset, their backs facing the camera.

In the caption accompanying the poster, Sunny expressed “It’s the start of a new beginning! Dono teaser out tomorrow! Directed by @avnish.barjatya. Starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon…”

