Sunny Singh, Kriti Kharbanda Set To Shine In Abir Sengupta’s ‘Risky Romeo’

Filmmaker Abir Sengupta, known for his directorial ventures such as Kiara Advani’s “Indoo Ki Jawani” and Radhika Apte’s “Mrs. Undercover,” is gearing up to helm a dynamic and contemporary narrative of existential crisis in his upcoming project titled “Risky Romeo.” Report suggest that Sengupta’s latest endeavor will encompass an edgy and sophisticated neo-noir comic tragedy. The movie features the talented actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda, who will be taking on distinct and unprecedented roles. Furthermore, Abir Sengupta is not only directing but also producing the film in partnership with Anushree Mehta through Jaadugar Films, collaborating with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav from PR Motion Pictures.

Describing it as a neo-noir comic tragedy, Abir elucidated that the film is designed to present human behavior in a unique and unconventional manner. He highlighted the incorporation of elements such as dark humor, eccentric character portrayals, and a surreal cinematic approach. Abir shared that both Sunny and Kriti were instantly captivated by the script. After years of exploring various concepts, the film resonated deeply with him, prompting him to embark on its production journey.

Sunny Singh, who will be stepping into the role of ‘Risky Romeo,’ conveyed his excitement, stating, “I have never encountered a character quite like this before. It’s exhilarating and demanding simultaneously. The role demands rigorous preparation and a complete transformation into the character envisioned by Abir. His distinctive vision for this film and my character is incredibly intriguing, and I’m genuinely looking forward to it.” Notably, this collaboration marks Sunny’s inaugural opportunity to work alongside Kriti, his co-star, and he anticipates a stimulating atmosphere on the set.

Kriti Kharbanda echoed Sunny’s enthusiasm, sharing, “Film sets have consistently been my source of joy, and I’m eagerly anticipating being in front of the camera again. I’m truly thrilled and eagerly await the experience of collaborating with this exceptional team. My approach has always been driven by the script and character, and I embrace the challenge Abir has presented to me. ‘Risky Romeo’ is a script with multiple special attributes, and I’m excited for the world to witness its unfolding.”

