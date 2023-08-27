Sushmita Sen Embraces Love and Completeness Within Herself

Sushmita believes that nothing in life is more important than her freedom.

She said that she was complete in herself and didn’t need someone else to complete her.

She said that when you need validation, you must have the courage to stand in front of the mirror.

Sushmita Sen is basking in the positive response to her recent web series “Taali.” In a candid conversation, she shared her perspective on love, emphasizing that true love involves not just outward displays, but the recognition that ‘to love another is to love oneself.’ Sushmita also highlighted the significance of her personal freedom, underscoring its vital role in shaping her overall life.

In a recent interview, Sushmita Sen openly discussed her career journey and shared her perspective on love. She delved into her unique definition of love and how she perceives it. Addressing the common issue of seeking validation, the actress was candid about whether she, like many women, tends to pursue validation.

she said, “So the idea that I have been able to find happiness in this space is because I am also built that way. I believe in… nothing in life is more important than my freedom… very important to me. My freedom to be who I am, to choose the voice I want to speak with… I was 18 once and the world was all about ‘somebody will complete me’ kind of scenario. I am complete in myself. If someone can help enhance that feeling of completion, that would be lovely. I don’t need that for completion. When you need validation you must have the courage to stand infront of the mirror. That’s the only validation you need.”

In the interview, Sushmita Sen discussed her perspective on love, sharing “Oh its everything. Its what I am made of, that’s how closely I associate with that word. It is not that love that you project or feel but the love you are. That to me is love, that everything you do in your life with that ‘who you are’ feeling. So to even love another is to love yourself. There is that self love that I speak of… is on a cellular level.”

Sushmita Sen stars as Shreegauri Sawant in the web series “Taali,” which depicts the challenges and experiences of the transgender activist. In her personal life, Sushmita is a mother to two children, namely Renee and Alisah. She adopted Renee in 2000, and subsequently welcomed Alisah as her second adopted daughter in 2010.

