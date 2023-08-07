Sushmita Sen Shines as Transgender Activist in Taali Trailer Release

Taali is a web series about the journey of transgender advocate Shreegauri Sawant.

The series is scheduled to release on August 15th.

Sushmita Sen plays the role of Shreegauri Sawant in the series.

On August 7, the long-awaited web series “Taali,” starring Sushmita Sen, introduced its trailer, jointly presented by the actress and the production crew. The preview offers a glimpse into the experiences and obstacles faced by Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist.

The show will delve into Sawant’s journey towards parenthood and her resolute campaign for the official acknowledgment of the third gender in India’s administrative records.

Sushmita Sen, portraying the courageous role of Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming web series “Taali,” utilized Instagram to unveil the official trailer. In her caption, she expressed her thoughts, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan, aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali – Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! #TaaliOnJioCinema, streaming free 15 Aug onwards.”

In the recently released Taali trailer, Sushmita Sen delivers a commanding performance that elicits a deep sense of empathy in each scene. Sen skillfully embodies the strength and boldness reminiscent of Shreegauri Sawant’s personality. From nurturing a long-standing aspiration of motherhood since her school years to undergoing an incredible metamorphosis from Ganesh to Gauri, and finally finding belonging within the transgender community, Sen’s character confronts every obstacle with unyielding confidence.

Following the release of the official Taali trailer, admirers of the 47-year-old actress expressed their affection and admiration in the comments. Among the responses, one individual penned their thoughts, “You are fire and hats off to your guts for choosing a character out of the monotonous characters chosen by actresses,” another one wrote, “You are legendary… your portrayal of LGBT community is so positive… the epitome of strength and courage you are… always inspired by your speech, your overall personality.”

During a conversation, the actress from Aarya revealed that upon releasing the Taali poster, featuring half of her face and a clap, she faced online trolling from anonymous individuals on social media. In the interview, she mentioned that this incident occurred. “I remember that in the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka (eunuch)’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life.”

The web series "Taali," which delves into the journey of transgender advocate Shreegauri Sawant, is scheduled for release on August 15th.

