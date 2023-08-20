Sushmita Sen Thanks Fans for “Taali” Series Success with Heartwarming Photo

Taali” is a biographical drama series about the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

Sushmita Sen is making a significant impact in the realm of online streaming with her recent OTT debut, “Taali.” Focused on the life of renowned Indian transgender activist and humanitarian, Shreegauri Sawant, the series stars Sen in the leading role and is directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Beyond the distinctive and inspirational narrative, “Taali” is gaining substantial traction on social media, predominantly due to Sushmita Sen’s remarkable portrayal of Sawant. As Sen garners admiration and accolades from both her fans and the audience for her exceptional performance, she has now conveyed her appreciation for the overwhelming support.

With “Taali” receiving immense love and admiration from viewers, Sushmita Sen turned to her Instagram account to convey her deep appreciation. Posting a photograph of herself, she wrote, “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali. On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!”

She also added, “The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes. All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga”

On Thursday, August 17, Shilpa Shetty Kundra utilized her Instagram account to upload a video in which she commended Sushmita Sen’s acting in “Taali.” Accompanying the video, Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned a message, “Waah, waah, waah. I started the video by doing this (slow clapping). Kyunki main jitna bhi bolungi woh Kam hi padega iss show ke liye. Kaunsa show? Taali! (Laughs). I just binged watched the entire season and I have to say that it is one of the most thought-provoking shows.”

She added, “Main bahut emotional bhi hui. Taali, you know, talks about the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist jinhone India ke third gender ke rights aur recognition ke liye ladaai ladi thi. A community whose voice cannot be suppressed anymore. The narrative, is really intense, making you question so much. Gauri’s fight is the story to be told, heard, and celebrated.”

Starring Sushmita Sen and helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, “Taali” is a biographical drama series recounting the journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The cast ensemble encompasses Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Suvrat Joshi, Hemangi Kavi, Meenakshi Chugh, and Maya Rachel McManus in pivotal parts. The web series made its exclusive debut on Jio Cinema on August 15, 2023.

