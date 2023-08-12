Sushmita Sen’s Father Proudly Receives Honorary Doctorate on Her Achievement

Sushmita Sen was awarded an honorary doctorate from Techno India University.

Her father accepted the award on her behalf.

Sen is grateful for the recognition.

Advertisement

Renowned actress Sushmita Sen is elated to embrace another milestone in her career. The former Miss Universe was honored with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) degree from West Bengal’s Techno India University. Adding a unique touch, her father Subir Sen accepted the award on her behalf due to her absence.

Sushmita Sen, celebrated for her portrayal as Miss Chandni in “Main Hoon Na,” has been conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) degree by Techno India University, West Bengal. Expressing her joy, the actress shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures of the degree presentation to her father, along with a caption. “Hon (Dr.) Sushmita Sen. Just had to see how it looked together!!! Missed receiving the D.Litt in person, down with the worst viral…but to have my father @sensubir receive this honour on my behalf yesterday …this is EVERYTHING!! Thank you Baba!!!! You stood tall & proud!!!!#celebrating #honorarydoctorate #graduatinglifewithhonors I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Advertisement

Due to her absence, Sushmita Sen’s esteemed father accepted the Honorary Degree of Letters (D. Litt) on her behalf. The actress of “Aarya” fame posted a video on Instagram, showcasing her father, Subir Sen, receiving the degree. In the accompanying caption, she expressed, “Thank you Techno India University & Shri Narayana Murthy for conferring upon me the Honorary D. Litt. My father @sensubir who received the Doctorate on my behalf in Kolkata, hasn’t stopped praising all the faculty members of the university & just how well the Convocation ceremony was organised. Thank you all for being so gracious!!!”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Advertisement

In terms of her career, Sushmita Sen is gearing up for her upcoming web series titled “Taali,” centered around the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a prominent transgender activist. The web series is scheduled to premiere on August 15th.

Also Read OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Sees Strong Saturday Growth OMG 2 is showing promising trends in multiplexes on Saturday. The film...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.