Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Sushmita Sen's Powerful Message on Parenting Daughters

Sushmita Sen’s Powerful Message on Parenting Daughters

Articles
Sushmita Sen’s Powerful Message on Parenting Daughters

Sushmita Sen’s Powerful Message on Parenting Daughters

  • Sushmita Sen, renowned for her captivating performances and film choices, is set to make waves with her latest OTT outing, ‘Taali.’
  • Sushmita Sen’s journey of motherhood began with adopting her first daughter, Renee, at the age of 24.
  • Sen has always regarded her decision to adopt as the best one of her life.
Sushmita Sen, renowned for her captivating performances and film choices, is set to make waves with her latest OTT outing, ‘Taali.’ The much-anticipated biographical drama series, directed by Ravi Jadhav, will narrate the story of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, highlighting her struggles, resilience, and empowerment. Sen, known for stealing the spotlight, will essay the role of Gauri Sawant on the digital screen.

Despite her illustrious career, Sushmita Sen has often been a subject of discussion due to her identity as a ‘single mom.’ As a public figure, she has faced judgment from netizens on social media regarding her status as a single mother.

In a recent exclusive interview, the former Miss Universe addressed the misconception surrounding single motherhood. Sen shed light on how raising her daughters, Renee and Alisah, as single mother without a father figure did not lead to any imbalances in their lives. She emphasized that while fathers are important, the concept of missing something you never had doesn’t apply here.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen’s journey of motherhood began with adopting her first daughter, Renee, at the age of 24. Undeterred by the questioning and judgments from others, she followed her heart and went on to adopt Alisah in 2010. Sen has always regarded her decision to adopt as the best one of her life.

‘Taali,’ directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, promises to be a compelling web series portraying the inspiring life of Gauri Sawant. Headlined by Sushmita Sen, the series is scheduled to be released on a leading OTT platform on Independence Day, offering viewers a glimpse into the life of an extraordinary individual.

