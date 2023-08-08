Swara Bhasker’s Baby Bump Takes Center Stage in New Photo

Swara Bhasker pleasantly surprised her fans a few months back with a heartwarming announcement.

Swara Bhasker pleasantly surprised her fans a few months back with the heartwarming announcement of her impending motherhood, as she and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, eagerly await the arrival of their first child. Throughout her pregnancy journey, Swara has generously shared glimpses of this special time on her social media accounts. In a recent series of updates, she showcased her burgeoning baby bump and the preparations underway for the little one’s arrival.

Taking to Instagram on August 7th, Swara revealed a set of fresh photos that exude the glow of an expectant mother. The initial picture captures her in a charming printed blue dress, proudly displaying her baby bump. Positioned before a crib thoughtfully arranged in her room for the upcoming baby, she radiates anticipation. However, a humorous twist unveils itself in the subsequent photo, where Swara’s pet cat seems to have claimed the crib for itself, already establishing its presence as the crib’s first occupant. The caption accompanying the post humorously reads, “Installed a crib in our room in preparation of new arrival… swipe to see who claimed dibs! The first occupant of the crib who BTW refuses to leave it! Your first child @fahadzirarahmad #pregnancyposts #petparent.”

The post elicited an outpouring of positive reactions from Swara’s admirers. In the comments section, well-wishers extended their warm regards, with one fan expressing, “Get ready for more blessed and happy troubles.. god bless you. Stay healthy,” and another conveying, “God bless you, Swara. Lots of positive energies for you.” Sweet sentiments continued, with comments like, “Sweetest thing on the World Wide Web today!!!,” and the heartfelt anticipation of seeing the “new star” was shared as fans congratulated the radiant actress.

Previously, Swara unveiled the exciting news of her pregnancy through a series of beautiful images alongside her husband, Fahad Ahmad, where her blossoming baby bump took center stage. In the accompanying caption, she expressed a mix of emotions, writing, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby.”

Reflecting on their journey together, Swara and political activist Fahad Ahmad officially united in marriage earlier in the year. The couple’s legal marriage took place on January 6, 2023, followed by a grand wedding celebration in March. As October approaches, the couple’s excitement grows, and fans eagerly await the arrival of their precious bundle of joy.

