Swastika Mukherjee Stuns with New Look Featuring Green Lips

Actress Swastika Mukherjee took to Instagram to showcase her fresh makeup experiment. On Wednesday, she confidently donned bold green lips, complementing her green outfit of the day. While numerous fans admired her boldness, some also expressed queries about her unconventional choice.

Swastika shared pictures from Mumbai, showcasing her in a printed green co-ord set complemented by striking kohl-rimmed eyes and green lips.

She snapped several selfies during an auto ride and shared the moment on Instagram, “Because -I am never going to get a Uber ride, they are never available. I love repeating my clothes and I wear till they tear. I have all the colours of the world when it comes to lipsticks and here I start wearing them in my daily life. I love auto rides. I am loving the greys.”

In response to her post, a user commented, “Y this colour of lipstick.” The Qala actor replied, “Y not?” the same person told her, “@swastikamukherjee13 bcos it doesn’t look lovely with the outfit though it’s matching.” She also wrote, “And who will decide that? ME. Bcs it’s my face and my lipstick. You can of course not like it but asking why is a little juvenile.”

One user commented in Bengali, “Sister I am scared but you are my favourite always.” Swastika replied, “Majhe majhe bhoy pawa bhalo (It’s good to get scared sometimes).”

Swastika Mukherjee is set to appear in Hoichoi’s forthcoming web series “Nikhoj.” Co-starring Tota Roy Choudhury, the series features Swastika in the role of a police officer for the first time, while Tota portrays a suspect. The plot revolves around Swastika’s character’s search for her missing daughter.

Swastika told, “I don’t do roles which aren’t strong and I dig my own grave (laughs). I always try to do something I have not done before this is how you see me playing a cop for the first time in Nikhoj. I am as CDP lalbazar Brinda Basu. This role is especially challenging because I am playing a single mother. I had to maintain a balance between being a mother and a cop. I kept asking my director if my mother part was becoming overwhelming. Women naturally as mothers, tend to think by our heart; our mother mode is always on.” Nikhoj will be releasing on August 11.

