Tabish Hashmi reveals his Embarrassing moment

Tabish Hashmi reveals his Embarrassing moment

Tabish Hashmi reveals his Embarrassing moment

Tabish Hashmi reveals his Embarrassing moment

  • Tabish Hashmi initially came from a corporate background.
  • Tabish also recounted a rather embarrassing incident from his hosting journey.
  • He candidly admitted to inadvertently hosting an entire show.
Tabish Hashmi, who initially came from a corporate background, discovered his comedic talent in the realm of stand-up comedy. His humor resonated deeply with people, propelling him to create an internet show named “To Be Honest,” which gained immense popularity. This success paved the way for his current role as the host of one of Pakistan’s most prominent late-night shows, “Hasna Mana Hai.” Through this show, he has engaged with numerous celebrities in insightful interviews that have garnered a strong audience following.

In an interview with The Current, Tabish Hashmi shared his personal highlights, revealing that interviewing Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Butt were standout moments for him. These interviews hold a special place in his heart, being his all-time favorites.

Despite his accomplishments, Tabish also recounted a rather embarrassing incident from his hosting journey. He candidly admitted to inadvertently hosting an entire show with his pant zip down, oblivious to the oversight. The situation was later discovered by the editing team, necessitating the episode’s complete re-shooting due to the unfortunate blunder. This anecdote illustrates the unpredictability and humanity that can underlie even the most successful endeavors.

