Taika Waititi confirms Thor 5 production, ‘I know what I’m doing’

As DC creates a fresh plan for its universe, introducing new Superman and Batman characters, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) also has exciting news.
They’ve announced a new project, led by Taika Waititi. After some disappointment with “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the MCU recognized the need for change. It looks like the director of the Thor movies agrees.
In a recent interview, he discussed his upcoming work on “Thor 5” and shared details about the new villain in Marvel’s plans. Here’s what he revealed about his next project.
In the special book about the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there’s an exciting revelation that’s getting Marvel fans really excited.
It seems that a fifth Thor movie might be in the making. Taika Waititi, the director, has given some interesting clues about what’s coming up in this new movie. He’s hinted that the sequel could have a villain who’s even more powerful than Hela, the strong enemy in “Thor: Ragnarok.” Now, the main task for the creators seems to be figuring out a villain who’s even stronger than Hela.
That sure will be a challenge for the coming movies. In addition, the director also expressed his concern over the staleness of the Thor movies.
“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome,” Waititi expressed his concerns about the next line of events for the Thor movies.
