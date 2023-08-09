Talk To Me 2: The cult horror movie is back for more scares

Kim Kardashian undergoes worth USD 2500 MRI scan to diagnose illness
The directors Danny and Michael Philippou are making another movie after their scary movie this year. Danny is writing the story again, this time with Bill Hinzman.
A24, the movie studio, has said that they are making a sequel called ‘Talk 2 Me’.
The movie is about Mia (played by Sophie Wilde), who gets linked to supernatural things after a seance with a preserved hand that’s supposed to connect to spirits.
If people hold the hand for less than 90 seconds, they’ll feel really good, like taking drugs. But if they hold it for too long, there can be dangers.
The movie also has Alexandra Jensen as Jade, Joe Bird as Riley, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Miranda Otto as Sue, Zoe Terakes as Hayley, and Chris Alosio as Joss.
Danny had already teased a potential sequel, admitting that he had plenty of scenes left over.
He told Deadline: “Because I was writing it for so long and we were redrafting and redrafting, you just can’t help but start writing other scenes, scenes of different people experiencing the hands, continuing on these characters’ story.
“So, there’s scenes for a sequel, yeah.”
At the beginning of the movie, there’s a part where two brothers, Cole and Duckett (played by Ari McCarthy and Sunny Jackson), are in a story. Duckett gets taken over by something bad and becomes more and more aggressive.
The team already made a whole movie about what happened before this story, and they really want to share it with everyone someday.
Danny told The Hollywood Reporter: “We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already.
“It’s told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that.”
