Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts to Boyfriend Vijay Varma’s Post

Vijay Varma shared photos of his latest blue outfit on Instagram.

Tamannaah Bhatia suggested the caption “Mind blueing” for Vijay’s post.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma confirmed their relationship.

Advertisement

Vijay Varma shared a set of images showcasing his latest attire on Instagram, inviting his followers to contribute ideas for a caption. Swiftly, Tamannaah Bhatia chimed in with a delightful suggestion for her beau’s post.

Vijay graced Instagram with a series of photos from a photoshoot, showcasing his choice of a blue outfit. He decided on a sky-blue blazer paired with a white t-shirt and loose-fitting trousers. Tamannaah Bhatia recommended the caption, “Mind blueing (cool face emoticons).”

Tamannaah and actor Vijay Varma’s speculated relationship was finally confirmed by Tamannaah herself. She revealed that their connection originated during the filming of Lust Stories 2.

Rumors about their dating started circulating after a video showing them kissing at a New Year celebration in Goa came to light. The pair made their on-screen debut together in Lust Stories 2, appearing in a short directed by Sujoy Ghosh for Netflix.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) Advertisement

Vijay’s latest appearance was in the movie “Kaalkoot” alongside Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The film, directed by Sumit Saxena, also features Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. It became available for streaming on Jio Cinema on July 27. Vijay’s upcoming project involves a thriller by Sujoy Ghosh, based on the novel “The Devotion of Suspect X,” in which he stars alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Additionally, he is also part of Homi Adjania’s upcoming film “Murder Mubarak.”

Tamannaah’s most recent film is “Jailer,” where she stars alongside Rajinikanth. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in significant roles. Additionally, Tamannaah is set to appear in Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film “Vedaa” alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan’s Hilarious Remark on Nayanthara as “Do Bacchon Ki Maa” SRK did an Ask SRK session on Twitter. He answered questions about...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.