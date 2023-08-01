Tamannaah & Vijay Blushing Chemistry at Kaalkoot Screening

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been the talk of the town since sparking a relationship.

Tamannaah exuded style with an oversized light pink jacket, baggy pants, and white heels, radiating a chic yet relaxed vibe.

She described Vijay as her happy place, confirming the authenticity of their relationship.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been the talk of the town since sparking relationship rumors earlier this year. The couple’s affectionate public appearances and heartfelt expressions of love have only fueled the speculation. Recently, Tamannaah showed her support for Vijay by attending the screening of his latest web series, Kaalkoot, held in Mumbai on July 31.

Vijay looked dashing in a blue jacket layered over a white shirt, complemented by black pants and shoes. Tamannaah exuded style with an oversized light pink jacket, baggy pants, and white heels, radiating a chic yet relaxed vibe. As they posed for the paparazzi, the couple couldn’t help but blush when teased about their undeniable chemistry, with the photographers calling them a “Kamaal ki jodi (amazing couple).”

Their love story began on the sets of the anthology film Lust Stories 2, as Tamannaah affectionately shared in a conversation with Film Companion. She described Vijay as her happy place, confirming the authenticity of their relationship. Vijay, in turn, vehemently defended their bond against skeptics who dismissed it as a publicity stunt, asserting that he was deeply and madly in love with Tamannaah. He admitted to evading his family’s marriage inquiries, underlining the seriousness of their commitment.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s Kaalkoot, a gripping crime drama series directed by Sumit Saxena, has garnered attention for its compelling storyline. The series features Vijay in the role of a police officer facing challenges from his superiors, while simultaneously dealing with family responsibilities. His character is determined to solve a heinous acid-attack case, adding an element of intrigue and drama to the show.

As fans continue to celebrate the couple’s love and eagerly await Vijay’s exceptional performance in Kaalkoot, their affectionate moments at the screening have only intensified the admiration and support for this endearing pair.

