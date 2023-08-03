Tamasha season 2 contestants announced!

Tamasha Season 2 set to premiere on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The reality program will follow the original Format Big Brother.

14 contentious and popular faces will be confined in a residence for over 52 days.

Advertisement

Tamasha Season 2 is set to premiere on Saturday of this week! That’s right, the much-anticipated second season of the popular reality programme is finally here, and we have some information about the contestants.

While there have been no official announcements about the Tamasha Season 2 candidates, we’ve spoken with industry insiders and trustworthy sources to uncover 6 of the 14 members.

Tamasha Season 2 will be based on the original Format Big Brother, which is published by Banijay Rights.

According to sources, 14 contentious and popular faces would be imprisoned in a residence for more than 52 days, completely unconnected from the outside world.

Tamasha will premiere on Saturday, August 5, 2023, and will air every day at 10 p.m. Season 2’s 52-day run will offer 10 extra days of nonstop entertainment than Season 1, which lasted 42 days.

Faizan Sheikh

Advertisement

Faizan Sheikh is a veteran Pakistani film and television actor who has acted in a number of shows and films before discovering his real calling as a show host. Faizan Sheikh rose to prominence as co-host of the morning show Salam Zindagi with Faysal Qureshi and Aadi Adeal.

Natasha Ali

Natasha Ali is a Pakistani model, actress, and television host. She was born in Lahore, Pakistan, on January 1, 1988. She is well-known for her parts in films such as Talafi, Khaas, Mushk, and Malaal-e-Yaar.

Natasha has been on and off the screen since her marriage in 2020, and this will be her first significant role during that time.

Advertisement

Omer Shehzad

Omer Shehzad is a gifted Pakistani model and actor. Omer has been nominated for four Best Model Male awards: the 2014 2nd Hum Awards, the 2015 3rd Hum Awards, the 2016 4th Hum Awards, and the 2018 17th Lux Style Awards.

In 2013, he made his screen debut in drama series Adhoori Aurat, and he afterwards appeared in Choti Choti Khushiyan, Chor Darwazay, and the blockbuster series Noor Jahan.

Amber Wajid

Advertisement

Amber Wajid is a Pakistani drama actress who has appeared in numerous Pakistani dramas in supporting parts. She is also a regular on morning shows and will be an excellent addition to Tamasha.

Junaid Niazi

Junaid Jamshed Niazi is a Pakistani actor who rose to prominence with his first serial, Sinf e Aahan, and has also been in the drama series Paristan (2022). Junaid Niazi is currently famous as the star of the successful drama series Baby Baaji.

Arooba Mirza

Advertisement

Arooba Mirza is a Pakistani model and television actress. She is well-known for her appearances in Rang Mahal (2021) and Inteqam (2022), and she will also appear in the upcoming TV One drama serial Naqqara-e-Khuda (2023). Tamasha Season 2 will undoubtedly benefit from her bright presence.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Shaista Lodhi showcase her Stylish Figure in Singapore Shaista Lodhi began her career right after college. Given her busy schedule,...

Advertisement