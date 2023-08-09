Tamil Actor Vishal Ties the Knot with Lakshmi Menon

In the realm of Tamil cinema, actor Vishal’s love life has been a topic of interest for many.

This isn’t the first time Vishal has been caught in the web of romantic rumors.

The anticipation surrounding Vishal’s potential marriage has become a long-standing affair.

Advertisement

In the realm of Tamil cinema, actor Vishal’s love life has been a topic of interest for many. Initially linked to actress Varalaxmi, recent reports have shifted the spotlight to his Pandiya Naadu co-star, Lakshmi Menon. According to the latest buzz, the duo’s close bond has evolved into something deeper, and wedding bells might be in their future.

Their journey from friendship to romance has been shrouded in secrecy, with Vishal and Lakshmi Menon staying mum about the speculations. This isn’t the first time Vishal has been caught in the web of romantic rumors. Earlier, rumors circulated about his involvement with Abhinaya, renowned for her role in the film Nadodigal, though both parties firmly denied any romantic association.

The anticipation surrounding Vishal’s potential marriage has become a long-standing affair. Over the years, even actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar found herself tangled in these rumors, despite repeatedly asserting that their connection was solely that of good friends. However, in 2022, the dynamics shifted when Vishal’s team unveiled an election campaign video for Nadigar Sangram, which accused Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s father, R Sarathkumar, of abusing power. This event led to a public exchange on Twitter, where Varalaxmi openly criticized Vishal.

Amidst these personal affairs, Vishal’s professional journey continues. His plate includes “Mark Antony,” a period science-fiction action thriller crafted by the skilled hands of writer-director Adhik Ravichandran. Another project on his horizon is “Thupparivaalan,” an action thriller directed by the talented Mysskin.

As the fans eagerly await confirmation about Vishal’s relationship status and future plans, the enigmatic actor keeps both the silver screen and his personal life buzzing with intrigue.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage Vishal Batra attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Expressed his happiness...