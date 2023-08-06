Tanuja joins Kajol in Birthday Celebrations

Kajol turned 49 on August 5th.

She is a versatile actress with over 30 years in the entertainment industry.

She celebrated her birthday with her mother, husband, and other family and friends.

Advertisement

Bollywood star Kajol marked her 49th birthday on August 5th. With over thirty years in the entertainment industry, she stands out as a versatile actress. Renowned for her roles in iconic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Fanaa, Dilwale, and others, she has established a distinct presence.

The actress flooded with birthday wishes on social media, was captured enjoying her special day alongside her mother Tanuja, spouse Ajay Devgn, Vatsal Sheth, and others in an inside video shared by a fan club on Twitter.

A Twitter fan club named NatureNature posted a behind-the-scenes video of Kajol’s birthday festivities. The video captures moments of Kajol, known for her role in “The Trial,” joyfully cutting cakes alongside her birthday counterpart, actor Vatsal Sheth. They were accompanied by Kajol’s mother, renowned actress Tanuja, her husband Ajay Devgn, and a group of other attendees.

Dressed in white attire, Kajol opted to sit on the floor while celebrating her birthday by cutting cakes alongside Vatsal, who was garbed in a green ensemble.

On Sunday, the actress from “Dilwale” took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the heartfelt wishes she received. Posting a pair of photos, Kajol captioned them while thanking everyone for their kind greetings,”This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed , I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me.. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back.”

Meanwhile, Vatsal, known for his role in “Taarzan: The Wonder Car,” posted a photo alongside Kajol on his Instagram stories, accompanied by a ‘happy birthday to us’ sticker. Kajol, in turn, shared the image on her own Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Happy Birthday my fellow Leo @vatsalsheth.”

Recently, Kajol made an appearance in the web series titled “The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha,” where she portrayed the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer who battles her spouse’s legal case within the show. This series is the Indian version inspired by “The Good Wife.” Kajol’s upcoming project is “Do Patti,” in which she will star alongside Kriti Sanon.

Also Read Suniel Shetty Speaks Out on Tragic Deaths of Nitin Desai and Sushant Singh Rajput Suniel Shetty discussed the significance of mental well-being in Bollywood. He emphasized...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.