Tariq Aziz’s Wife talks about Unknown Facts about His Life

Tariq Aziz is a true legend in the world of Pakistani media. His iconic show “Neelam Ghar” has left an indelible mark, setting a high standard for all aspiring hosts entering the field. Through his program, he not only entertained but also educated and raised awareness among viewers, making him a beloved presence on television. Beyond his media career, he briefly ventured into politics, showcasing his diverse talents. His wife, Hajra Tariq Aziz, a gynecologist, shared a deep and understanding bond with him, enriching their marriage.

As the third anniversary of Tariq Sahab’s passing approached, journalist Moin Zubair had a conversation with Mrs. Tariq Aziz, where she revealed lesser-known aspects of his life. She disclosed that Tariq Aziz had expressed a desire to donate his eyes. He had already given away all his property to Pakistan and had even penned down his wish to donate his eyes in a note. Unfortunately, his wife was unaware of this note when he passed away, preventing his wish from being fulfilled.

Mrs. Tariq Aziz also shed light on Tariq Sahab’s unwavering support and the fact that he never dwelled on the absence of children in their lives. She shared that Tariq Aziz had concerns about adopting a child due to the uncertainty of reconciling Islamic teachings with the child’s upbringing. She became emotional while speaking about him and revealed her disappointment that no official representative reached out to her from the state after Tariq Sahab’s demise.

