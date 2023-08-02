Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez: A possible reunion on stage?

Fans think Taylor Swift will announce 1989 TV at her successful Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have a beloved friendship that’s widely talked about in the music industry. They are not just pop stars but also best friends for over a decade.

Swift’s fans are eager to know which album she will re-record next after the release of Speak Now TV in July.

Fans online think that Taylor Swift's next re-released album could be 1989. They believe she might invite her best friend, Selena Gomez, on stage during her Eras Tour to announce the new record. These theories are based on hints and clues that fans have noticed over time. Here's what they've found and why they think it might happen. Only 3 more days until @taylorswift13. We are so excited to welcome her to Los Angeles: (Taylor's Version).🤩🏙️#TSTheErasTour #LATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/CmSoWeqBM3 — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) July 31, 2023 Rumors say that Taylor Swift will announce 1989 Taylor's Version at the last four concerts of her US Eras tour, which will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. When the stadium's official Twitter account posted pictures suggesting this, fans got very excited. "Only 3 more days until @taylorswift13. We are so excited to welcome her to Los Angeles: (Taylor's Version)," the tweet reads. People online have noticed that Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty, is inviting fans to the August 3 concert of the Eras tour. The invite says, "I was rare, I was there." This has led to two speculations: one is about a possible collaboration between Swift and Rare Beauty, and the other is that Gomez might join Swift on stage during the concert, just like she did during the 1989 tour.