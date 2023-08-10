Taylor Swift Confirms ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Release Date

Taylor Swift brought joy to her fans, known as Swifties, with the announcement of her re-recorded version of the 2014 album “1989,” which comes on the heels of her release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Taking to her Instagram in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, the Grammy-winning artist shared the thrilling news.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you [coming soon emoji]!,” she wrote in the caption, accompanied by an image that appears to be a new album cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift expressed that the “1989 album changed my life in countless ways” and shared her excitement in unveiling the new edition.

She went on to describe this re-record as her “most FAVORITE re-record” and revealed the inclusion of 5 From The Vault tracks that are “so insane.”

The post concluded with her words, “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site [cool emoji]”

Scheduled for release on October 27th, 2023, the re-recorded album follows the launch of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

This initiative of re-releasing her albums prior to 2019 came after Taylor Swift’s previous label, Big Machine Records, was acquired by Scooter Braun. She had initially signed with Big Machine Records, owned by Scott Borchetta, at the young age of 13. Her journey began with the release of her debut single “Tim McGraw” in 2006.

Her discography includes the albums Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017).

During the label’s acquisition by Braun, Swift penned a lengthy statement revealing that she wasn’t given the chance to buy her own music.

In her effort to reclaim ownership of her artistic creations and disassociate from those who sought to undermine her work, the artist has been releasing re-recorded versions, labeled with “(Taylor’s Version)” in the titles. The upcoming version of “1989” will encompass 21 tracks, featuring 5 previously unreleased songs from The Vault.

